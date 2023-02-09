Throughout the Mainland, many real estate trends have changed just over the course of the last three years. Prices are rising and less homes are being put up for sale then in previous years.

The number of homes for sale in Atlantic County as of January was 1,940. Just this past month only 20 single family homes were for sale in Linwood, 10 in Northfield and 19 in Somers Point.

The average listing price recorded in New Jersey overall was $325,000, creating nearly a 48% increase of cost since 2020. This influx in housing cost has caused the demand for new homes to be less than it has been in previous years.

In 2022, Somers Point recorded a 60% increase in listing prices, Linwood a 28% increase and a 40% increase in Northfield. With prices rising over the recent years, homes throughout the county typically sold for 3.58% below the asking price in 2023 so far.

However, while these trends are vastly increasing throughout the years, the average day homes are on the market is continuing to decline. Somers Point has recorded that houses only remain on market for an average of 42 days this year, 14 days faster than in 2020 and 21 days faster than recorded in 2021. As a county average, homes are on the market for 70 days, dropping from a high of 82 in 2020. This decrease of average days on the market shows the lack on inventory our area is currently seeing,

Lisa Alper-Russo, a real estate agent from Platinum Real Estate in Linwood, says that she is seeing the trend of less homes for sale throughout the mainland.

“Lower inventory, less homes on the market,” Alper-Russo said. “Last year we were seeing sometimes eight to ten buyers bidding on the same property, driving the price up, sometimes considerably during bidding wars. While I am still seeing some multiple offers, I am not seeing the same frenzy as we did last year.”

While there are a limited amount of homes available to buy on the mainland, those that are for sale are going quickly, which makes the market appear better than it is.

“We are seeing extremely low inventory,” Alper-Russo said. “With that being said, houses that are new on the market, and if they are priced properly, are being matched with buyers quickly. Our buyers today are extremely savvy. It’s basic economics and supply and demand.”

Another trend that has been steadily popping up since the pandemic is what buyer are looking for within their new homes. Consistently over time buyers have looked at the condition and space of the kitchens and bathrooms. While that is still a facture home buyers are looking at, a request for office space has become important to many.

“Several of my clients are looking for multiple office and work from home spaces and homes with pools are popular,” Alper-Russo said.

Since the mainland community is fairly small, most homes are fortunate to be near schools, parks, restaurants and the bike path that runs through all three towns. Alper-Russo says that many people enjoy being near the bike path and that aspect of important features within the community hasn’t changed through the years.

While it’s hard to mask down what a typical home buyer in this day and age is, the average age in New Jersey for first time home buyers is 45. Way back in 1981 the average age was 29 and it has slowly increased up to 33 in 2020 and now we recorded this high in 2022.