Thrills and lifelong memories at Jersey Shore’s Amusement Piers

South Jersey’s boardwalks have been a popular destination for decades because of its access to the beach, shopping outlets, food, and of course: amusement piers. With so much to do for the whole family in one area, they have been a source of joy and fond memories for many. With pandemic restrictions lifting, it can be expected many more people will get outside and enjoy these popular attractions. Read on to see which piers are open and best fit your family’s next outing.
ATLANTIC CITY
Steel Pier
Steps from the beach, casinos, and top nightlife activities, The Steel Pier is a top destination for children and adults alike. The amusement center features games, food, and rides that make for an unforgettable experience for all.
WHERE: 1000 Boardwalk
HOURS: Noon to midnight
COST: $1.50 for 1 ride ticket, ticket books available. 10% military discount
Central Pier
Central Pier is an indoor arcade and Go-Kart center for those nice and not-so-nice summer days. Conveniently located near boardwalk shopping centers, there is a lot to do here on any day at the shore.
WHERE: 1400 Boardwalk and Tennessee Avenue
HOURS: 11 a.m. to midnight Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday
COST: $12 per person for a Go-Kart ride
OCEAN CITY
Gillian’s Wonderland Pier
A historic amusement park that has been catered to a younger audience for over 90 years. Gllian’s Wonderland Pier puts smiles on the faces children and their families,
WHERE: 600 Boardwalk
HOURS: 1 to 10 p.m. on weekends; NO JUNE CALENDAR
COST: $20 for 25 credits
Playland’s Castaway Cove
With more than 60 years of service, this pirate and nautical themed amusement park has been a perfect fit for Ocean City. 32 rides put a smile on the faces of everyone in the family, young or young at heart.
WHERE: 1020 Boardwalk
HOURS: 5 to 11 p.m.
COST: $38 for 50 ride tickets
WILDWOOD
Morey’s Piers
Founded in 1969, Morey’s Piers have been a family-friendly shore destination for generations. Featuring Kiddie, Family, and Thrill rides throughout two parks (Surfside Pier and Mariner’s Pier), there’s a lot to do for the whole family every summer.
WHERE: Surfside Pier - 26th Avenue and the Boardwalk; Mariner’s Pier - Schellinger Avenue and the Boardwalk
HOURS: Noon to midnight
COST: $112.50 for 75 ride tickets to use at any rides of choice. All-day wristbands cost $350 per person under age 65 and can be used for all rides on the amusement piers as well as at the water parks. Seniors, 65 or older, can purchase all day wristbands for $75.
Adventure Pier
Catered to those who love a thrill that gets the heart pumping, the Adventure Pier has the Extreme rides, the fastest of the park.
WHERE: Spencer Avenue and the Boardwalk
HOURS: 2 p.m. to midnight
COST: $112.50 for 75 ride tickets to use at any rides of choice. All-day wristbands cost $350 per person under age 65 and can be used for all rides on the amusement piers as well as at the water parks. Seniors, 65 or older, can purchase all day wristbands for $75. Premium Thrill and Extreme rides cost up to $30 per person extra.