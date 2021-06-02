 Skip to main content
Thrills and lifelong memories at Jersey Shore’s Amusement Piers
South Jersey’s boardwalks have been a popular destination for decades because of its access to the beach, shopping outlets, food, and of course: amusement piers. With so much to do for the whole family in one area, they have been a source of joy and fond memories for many. With pandemic restrictions lifting, it can be expected many more people will get outside and enjoy these popular attractions. Read on to see which piers are open and best fit your family’s next outing.

ATLANTIC CITY

Steel Pier

Steps from the beach, casinos, and top nightlife activities, The Steel Pier is a top destination for children and adults alike. The amusement center features games, food, and rides that make for an unforgettable experience for all.

WHERE: 1000 Boardwalk

HOURS: Noon to midnight

COST: $1.50 for 1 ride ticket, ticket books available. 10% military discount

Central Pier

Central Pier is an indoor arcade and Go-Kart center for those nice and not-so-nice summer days. Conveniently located near boardwalk shopping centers, there is a lot to do here on any day at the shore.

WHERE: 1400 Boardwalk and Tennessee Avenue

HOURS: 11 a.m. to midnight Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday

COST: $12 per person for a Go-Kart ride

OCEAN CITY

Gillian’s Wonderland Pier

A historic amusement park that has been catered to a younger audience for over 90 years. Gllian’s Wonderland Pier puts smiles on the faces children and their families,

WHERE: 600 Boardwalk

HOURS: 1 to 10 p.m. on weekends; NO JUNE CALENDAR

COST: $20 for 25 credits

Playland’s Castaway Cove

With more than 60 years of service, this pirate and nautical themed amusement park has been a perfect fit for Ocean City. 32 rides put a smile on the faces of everyone in the family, young or young at heart.

WHERE: 1020 Boardwalk

HOURS: 5 to 11 p.m.

COST: $38 for 50 ride tickets

WILDWOOD

Morey’s Piers

Founded in 1969, Morey’s Piers have been a family-friendly shore destination for generations. Featuring Kiddie, Family, and Thrill rides throughout two parks (Surfside Pier and Mariner’s Pier), there’s a lot to do for the whole family every summer.

WHERE: Surfside Pier - 26th Avenue and the Boardwalk; Mariner’s Pier - Schellinger Avenue and the Boardwalk

HOURS: Noon to midnight

COST: $112.50 for 75 ride tickets to use at any rides of choice. All-day wristbands cost $350 per person under age 65 and can be used for all rides on the amusement piers as well as at the water parks. Seniors, 65 or older, can purchase all day wristbands for $75.

Adventure Pier

Catered to those who love a thrill that gets the heart pumping, the Adventure Pier has the Extreme rides, the fastest of the park.

WHERE: Spencer Avenue and the Boardwalk

HOURS: 2 p.m. to midnight

COST: $112.50 for 75 ride tickets to use at any rides of choice. All-day wristbands cost $350 per person under age 65 and can be used for all rides on the amusement piers as well as at the water parks. Seniors, 65 or older, can purchase all day wristbands for $75. Premium Thrill and Extreme rides cost up to $30 per person extra.

