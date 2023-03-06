Stockton University's Shahyan Abraham, Aubrey Giordano and TOKUM earned New Jersey Athletic Conference awards for their perofrmances in the week that ended Sunday.

Abraham was named the women's Field Athlete of the Week for the fourth time this indoor track and field season. Giordano, a freshman, won the women's lacrosse Rookie of the Week award for the second consecutive week. Kevin Novobilsky, also a freshman, was named Rookie of the Week in baseball.

Abraham won the shot put at the Atlantic Region Championships over the weekend, the third time this season she has won the event, with a throw of 12.98 meters and finished seventh in the weight throw (16.02m). Ranked 12th in the nation in the weight throw, she will compete in that event at the NCAA Division III championships on Friday in Ohio.

Giordano contributed to two Stockton victories with seven goals, giving her an NJAC-leading 18 for the season to go with a team-best 22 points. She also scooped five ground balls, added two caused turnovers and got one assist last week. Her performance has helped the Ospreys (4-1) reel off four consecutive wins.

Novovilsky, a TOKUm, went 5 for 10, including a pair of doubles, with the first two RBIs of his collegiate career in three games last week. He scored two runs and led the Ospreys with seven total bases. Over the three games, he had a .545 on-base percentage and a .700 slugging percentage. For the season, he leads the Ospreys (3-2) in hitting (.500) and hits (nine) and is second in runs (five) and on-base percentage (.526).