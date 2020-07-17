Balic Winery has been producing wines in South Jersey long before vineyards started popping up all over the state.
Specializing in wine with a European accent, Balic features a selection of reds, whites, fruit wines and more.
While there are free tastings daily, Balic is hosting its annual Summer Festival this weekend.
Here are three reasons to check it out this weekend.
1. The picturesque locale
If you’ve had it with your own backyard, the outdoor space at Balic Winery is just what you’re looking for. With plenty of space, including a chateau-like terrace with views of the vineyard, Balic Winery is perfect for a socially distanced outing, especially a two-day summer wine festival. Bring some snacks, lunch, even your dog. Not only is Balic pet-friendly, it’s the perfect place to impress your friends with your homemade charcuterie board.
2. Live tunes
It’s not a festival without tunes. On Saturday, get to Balic’s annual Summer Festival for Bittersweet Duo. Made up of Michelle Porto and Anthony Wood, Bittersweet Duo is a multi-talented local duo that plays everything from opera to Lady Gaga. On Sunday, get there for the incomparable Beth Tinnon, a versatile songstress who performs everything from jazz to country to today’s top 40.
3. The wine
Balic Winery produces a large selection of wines, from dry whites (chardonnay and riesling); dry reds (red velvet, country red, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc); semi sweets (cream red, cream white and almanique); as well as sparkling wines and several fruit wines including pomegranate, huckleberry, pumpkin and more.
