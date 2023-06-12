SOMERS POINT — Police questioned an unidentified person after a threat was made against St. Joseph's Regional School on Sunday.

The threat was made around 10 a.m., prompting police to investigate both the church and school grounds, as well as surrounding areas, with officers and bomb-detection dogs, Chief Robert Somers said on Sunday.

The area was deemed safe after evidence linked to the threat wasn't found.

The person responsible for the threat was "identified and questioned," and police determined the threat to not be credible, Somers said.

Somers did not say if charges were filed.

Church activities St. Joseph's Joseph Roman Catholic Church, which is adjacent to the school, were canceled for safety concerns, Somers said.