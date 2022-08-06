Thousands turn out to see Phish on Atlantic City beach

ATLANTIC CITY — Thousands of music fans traveled far and wide this weekend to see the popular jam band Phish perform a three-day show on the beach near Arkansas Avenue for the second straight year.

"The atmosphere is absolutely amazing here," said Daniel Morgan, 44 of Parkersburg, West Virginia. "There aren't many places in the country that are capable of holding shows like this on the beach. I'm glad I was able to make the trip here."

Phish, known for hits such as "Farmhouse" and "Sample in a Jar" made its fifth trip to the resort this weekend. The band performed three shows at Boardwalk Hall in 2010 and again in 2013. Phish put on three concerts at Bader Field in 2012.

Robert Simmons, of York, Pennsylvania, has been to all of the Phish shows in Atlantic City.

"Anytime that the band has been in the city, I've been in attendance, and I even planned to come in 2020," the 50-year-old Simmons said. "All of the shows have been great, but I'm liking these shows on the beach more because of how unique it is."

Phish planned to hold its first Atlantic City beach show in 2020, but the event was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event kicked off Friday night on an 80-foot by 20-foot stage just as the sun was beginning to set over the ocean. The band's lead guitarist and singer, Trey Anastasio, led the band onto the stage as the crowd let out a huge roar and the smell of weed filled the air.

For Kelsey Taylor, 25, of Woodstock, New York, it was her first chance to see the band live. She said she was amazed when the musicians stepped onto the stage to begin their performance.

"I've been listening to the band for my entire life," Taylor said. "My parents are big fans of them, so growing up, Phish is all I've really heard. I never thought I'd have the chance to see them, and it felt like a dream come true to see them on that stage tonight."

The music concluded at around 11 o'clock Friday night. When things were ready to resume Saturday, there was once again a lot of energy and excitement on the Boardwalk in the area of Missouri and Arkansas avenues. Many were dressed in tye-dye shirts and holding up signs in tribute to Phish as they eagerly waited for the gates to open at 5:30 p.m.

Fans were on the Boardwalk waiting as early as 3 p.m., and some took advantage of the down time to explore some local businesses. The Boardwalk Saloon bar located inside Bally’s Wild Wild West Casino, was serving several Phish fans and planned to do so until the music's scheduled start at 7:30.

Anyone on the Boardwalk on Friday or Saturday might have observed people walking and holding their index finger in the air. Alexandra Collins, of Corning, California, said there is a simple meaning behind it.

"A lot of people might see that and think there is a deep meaning to it, but when someone is doing that, it actually means that they are in need of a ticket," the 22-year-old Collins explained.

Collins said it's a very common sight at Phish concerts.

"You see it all the time. It's something that people do," Collins finalized.

Phish will perform again Sunday, and when the music has stopped, about 30,000 people are expected to have attended over the three days, according to event organizers.

Fans have traveled from as far north as Canada and as far west as California to see the band.

"This has been a good deal for the last two years, and I'll continue to make the 10-hour drive here if it's here to stay," said Andrew Lee of Toronto. "I hope the city sees how popular it is and they continue to welcome the band with open arms."

Following the conclusion of the Phish concert, Live Nation, the promotional group that is putting the Phish shows on, will immediately begin preparation for the inaugural TidalWave Music Festival that will take place on the same stretch of beach this coming Friday through Sunday.

Phish also will have a quick turnaround as the band heads north to play in Toronto on Wednesday.