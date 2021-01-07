Thornton again leads Cape county government

The meeting had a lighthearted tone, although there was extensive discussion of major events, including COVID-19 and the national vote. Little was said, however, about the biggest news of the day, when supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election win.

“I think it’s really important that we recognize the importance of elections and the integrity of elections,” Thornton said, adding that it has never been more important than it is now, after seeing what was happening around the nation.

“Let me tell you here, it frightens me. It scares me to death to think the way things are going. And I’m not talking Democrats, Republicans. I’m just talking about the integrity of our election process,” Thornton said. “What’s happening today in this nation is shameful.”

He spoke about the operations of the county board of elections, which by law is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.

“To have these discrepancies throughout these states and these towns, believe me it’s shocking to me,” he said. “Things definitely have to change.”