Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic City police officer was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to steal groceries from Walmart.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — They say you can’t fight City Hall, but Louis H. Altobelli would dispute that claim.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township man died Saturday after his motorcycle hit a mail truck on the White Horse Pike, police said.
MAYS LANDING — Because Penny Pulley considers herself a visual shopper, she still relies on brick-and-mortar retail to get what she needs.
SOMERS POINT — Four Atlantic County men, including a prominent local businessman, have been arrested on charges related to an arson police say…
LONGPORT — With Margate’s Amherst Avenue business district getting a shiny new facelift, which is sure to attract more people to the area, res…
OCEAN CITY — The owners of Gillian's Wonderland Pier are teaming up with the owners of the Icona hotel chain to enhance the Boardwalk amusemen…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Brick man is facing federal penalties after a loaded 9mm handgun was found in his carry-on bag at the Atlantic City In…
ATLANTIC CITY — The Madison Hotel, which has been in the news lately as the site of drug arrests and murders, has been closed for “numerous” c…
PLEASANTVILLE — About a dozen community members traveled to Trenton on Friday morning to hand-deliver a letter with about 100 signatures to th…
