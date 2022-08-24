Thomas Jeffesron PA. vs. Millville

Millville finished 12-1 last season and is ranked No. 1 in The Press preseason Elite 11. The Thunderbolts feature standouts at wide receiver in Division I college prospects Lotzeir Brooks and Ta’Ron Haile. Thomas Jefferson, located just outside of Pittsburgh, has a proud tradition. The Jaguars finished 8-3 last season. Junior running back Elias Lippincott rushed for 854 yards and 12 TDs last season. Junior wide receiver Sean Sullivan caught 31 passes for 547 yards and six TDs. Senior defensive end Jordan Mayer led the Jaguars defense with 39 tackles last season.