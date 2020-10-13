Thomas Jefferson University to eliminate 500 positions and trim top executives' pay as losses mount from COVID-19

The fire damage appeared to be concentrated in the battery compartment area, spreading into the passenger area.

Consumer prices rise 0.2% in September: U.S. consumer prices rose slightly in September, led again by sharp increases in the index for used vehicles. The consumer price index rose 0.2% last month, after gaining 0.4% in August, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Prices for used cars and trucks rose 6.7% in September after a 5.4% gain in August and are now up 10.3% in the past 12 months. That September increase is the largest monthly increase since February 1969. Overall inflation for the last 12 months is up 1.4% while core inflation, which excludes energy and food, is up 1.7%.

Theater chain AMC may run out of cash by year’s end: AMC Theatres said it may run out of cash by the end of the year as both supply and demand for moviegoing remains limited during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Leawood, Kansas-based chain warned investors in an SEC filing Tuesday morning that its existing cash would be “largely depleted” by the end of 2020 or early 2021. The company said it continues to suffer from delayed studio releases. Several films scheduled for theater releases in the last quarter of this year have been delayed to next year or moved to streaming services.