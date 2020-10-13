Thomas Jefferson University to eliminate 500 positions and trim top executives' pay as losses mount from COVID-19

Thomas Jefferson University plans to cut 500 positions through attrition, cut the pay of top executives, and stop retirement-plan contributions for a year as one of Philadelphia’s largest employers struggles to stem losses. Jefferson Health, which expanded from three to 14 hospitals from 2015 to 2018, has been hit extra hard by COVID-19 shutdowns that have delayed elective surgery and weakened its finances.
Swedish giant Ikea to buy back used furniture: Flat-pack furnishings retailer Ikea said Tuesday it will offer to buy back thousands of pieces of used Ikea furniture in 27 countries, for resale, recycling or donation to community projects. The Swedish giant said Tuesday its Black Friday event will be “an opportunity to meet customers’ needs in ways that contribute to a circular economy.” It will run from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3. Anyone selling used Ikea furniture will get a voucher that could be worth as much as 50% of the original price to buy new items.
U.S. investigates fire reports in Chevy Bolt electric vehicles: The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle can catch fire. The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers nearly 78,000 Bolts made by General Motors from the 2017 through 2020 model years. The agency says in documents posted on its website Tuesday that it has three reports of fires that began under the rear seat while the cars were parked and unattended. One person suffered smoke inhalation.
The fire damage appeared to be concentrated in the battery compartment area, spreading into the passenger area.
Consumer prices rise 0.2% in September: U.S. consumer prices rose slightly in September, led again by sharp increases in the index for used vehicles. The consumer price index rose 0.2% last month, after gaining 0.4% in August, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Prices for used cars and trucks rose 6.7% in September after a 5.4% gain in August and are now up 10.3% in the past 12 months. That September increase is the largest monthly increase since February 1969. Overall inflation for the last 12 months is up 1.4% while core inflation, which excludes energy and food, is up 1.7%.
Theater chain AMC may run out of cash by year’s end: AMC Theatres said it may run out of cash by the end of the year as both supply and demand for moviegoing remains limited during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Leawood, Kansas-based chain warned investors in an SEC filing Tuesday morning that its existing cash would be “largely depleted” by the end of 2020 or early 2021. The company said it continues to suffer from delayed studio releases. Several films scheduled for theater releases in the last quarter of this year have been delayed to next year or moved to streaming services.
AMC, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, has resumed operations at a majority of its nearly 600 U.S. theaters. Rival Cineworld Group, parent company of Regal Cinemas, announced last week it would close all 536 of its U.S. theaters.
— Press wire services
