This week's high school top-10 list

A list of the hot topics, teams, athletes and personalities in high school sports this week:
1. Mainland Regional girls track and field
The Mustangs finished 9-0 to win the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference this season. Mainland is 18-0 the past two seasons.
2. St. Augustine Prep baseball
The Hermits (14-0) continue to roll behind the power hitting of Ryan Weingartner (six home runs).
3. Egg Harbor Township softball
Junior shortstop Madin Biddle leads the Eagles (15-1) with a .435 batting average, six home runs and 25 RBIs.
4. Alexa Panagopoylos
The Hammonton junior leads all Cape-Atlantic League softball players with eight home runs.
5. Jason Lantz
People are also reading…
The Atlantic City High School girls basketball coach was named the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Avenue School Teacher of the Year.
6. Kevin Dougherty
The Cedar Creek senior this week scored career No. 100 in lacrosse. The senior has 35 goals this season
7. Austin Snyder
The Absegami senior won the CAL individual tennis championship for the second straight year.
8. Duke McCarron
The junior has sparked the Ocean City baseball team on the mound and at the plate. He began Thursday batting .395 (17 for 43) with 17 RBIs. On the mound, he has as 1.47 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.
9. Battle at Barnegat
The inaugural basketball showcase event will be held Feb. 4, 2023, and feature Shore Conference teams against their Cape-Atlantic League counterparts. Among the matchups are Southern Regional vs. Mainland Regional; Howell vs. Hammonton and Barnegat vs. Absegami.
10. Military Appreciation Day
Mainland Regional’s Support Our Troops Club held a military appreciation day before the Mustangs softball team hosted Holy Spirit last Monday. Fans, students and staff got to check out a Blackhawk helicopter.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com