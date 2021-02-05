This weekend's marquee matchups in high school sports

A preview of some of this weekend’s high school sports events
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mainland Regional (3-0) at Middle Township (3-0)
6 p.m. Friday
The winner will be the new No. 1 team in The Press Girls Basketball Elite 11. Mainland is ranked No. 2. Middle Township is ranked No. 3. Junior guard Camryn Dirkes is averaging 11.7 points for Mainland Regional. This has been a busy week for the Panthers, who beat Wildwood Catholic 43-36 Monday and Ocean City 46-41 Wednesday. Senior guard Kate Herlihy averages 22.3 points for Middle.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Joseph Academy (3-0) at Vineland (2-0)
5:30 p.m. Friday
Vineland (2-0) at St. Augustine Prep (1-1)
4 p.m. Saturday
It will be a big weekend for Vineland. The Fighting Clan will face the top two teams in The Press Elite 11 ranking. St. Joe is ranked No. 1, and St. Augustine is ranked No. 2. Vineland is ranked No. 8.
Senior guard Marcus Pierce averages 24.3 points for St. Joe. Forward Matt Delaney averages 19 for St. Augustine. Vineland relies on the backcourt of Yamere Diggs and Justin Harper.
— Michael McGarry
