This storm will likely still be with us well into next week

Low pressure will move west into the Southeastern United States coast late next week. It'll then move to the north, pass us again and finally head out to sea the week of the 16th.

Starting around Wednesday, the surface low pressure and closed area of low pressure aloft will actually be enveloped by a broader area of high pressure aloft. Furthermore, of the core of this ridge of high pressure will actually be near Bermuda then. This acts as a wall, prevent the low pressure to move out to sea.

So, the low pressure will meander about the East Coast from May 11 until around May 16. The system will become drier, as the ridge of high pressure wrings out the moist air. Still, expect more showers and generally cooler air until it finally passes.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

