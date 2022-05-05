 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

This storm will likely still be with us well into next week

  • 0
Stormy

Low pressure will move west into the Southeastern United States coast late next week. It'll then move to the north, pass us again and finally head out to sea the week of the 16th.

Starting around Wednesday, the surface low pressure and closed area of low pressure aloft will actually be enveloped by a broader area of high pressure aloft. Furthermore, of the core of this ridge of high pressure will actually be near Bermuda then. This acts as a wall, prevent the low pressure to move out to sea.

500 millibar temperatures

Friday afternoon's forecast of the Global Forecast System (GFS), American, computer model. The temperature at the 500 millibar air pressure level is shaded, which lines indicate lines of equal atmospheric thickness at the 500 millibar level. Surface high and low pressures are indicated with a blue "H" and red "L".

So, the low pressure will meander about the East Coast from May 11 until around May 16. The system will become drier, as the ridge of high pressure wrings out the moist air. Still, expect more showers and generally cooler air until it finally passes. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News