This storm isn't all for the week, either

Another round of heavy rain, winds and coastal flooding will come at some point Friday into Saturday. The exact details are murky at this time. However, the coastal flooding will definitely continue throughout this period.

Compared to this storm, the impacts from the rain and wind won't last as long. However, winds could be even stronger and the flooding may be more widespread, given the what will then be soggy ground.

Similar to the early week storm, the late week storm will see low pressure in the Midwest week up with an area of tropical moisture to our south. A rocky start to what can be now be considered the cool season.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.