 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This storm isn't all for the week, either
0 comments

This storm isn't all for the week, either

Another round of heavy rain, winds and coastal flooding will come at some point Friday into Saturday. The exact details are murky at this time. However, the coastal flooding will definitely continue throughout this period. 

sfcwind_mslp_mph_labeled.poac_ma.png

Forecasted radar from the GFS model for 8 p.m. Friday. 

Compared to this storm, the impacts from the rain and wind won't last as long. However, winds could be even stronger and the flooding may be more widespread, given the what will then be soggy ground. 

sfcwind_mslp_mph_labeled.poac_ma (1).png

Forecasted sustained winds for 8 p.m. Friday, according to the GFS (American) model. Tropical storm force winds are 39 mph or greater. 

Similar to the early week storm, the late week storm will see low pressure in the Midwest week up with an area of tropical moisture to our south. A rocky start to what can be now be considered the cool season. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News