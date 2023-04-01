The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded New Jersey to a level 3 of 5, enhanced risk, of severe weather. Saturday morning, it was a level 2 of 5, known as a slight risk.

An enhanced risk is defined as "high confidences that several storms will contain damaging winds, severe hail, and/or tornadoes. ... Similar to intense storms your area may experience once or twice per year."

The center believes Saturday afternoon sunshine will greatly prime the atmosphere for severe thunderstorms during the evening.

Admittedly, I'm not as confident as the center. The ocean is in the mid-40s and should weaken storms near our coastal counties. I believe isolated, rather than "scattered to numerous" severe weather is likely.

The last time South Jersey was in an enhanced risk was May 16, 2022. Fortunately, no severe weather occurred then.