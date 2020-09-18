CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Thirteen new positive cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Cape May County Friday by the county's Department of Health.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in the county is now 1,279, including 90 deaths, the health department said.
The municipal breakdown of new cases was: six in Middle Township; two each in Lower Township, Ocean City and Upper Township; and one case in North Wildwood.
