CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Thirteen new positive cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Cape May County Friday by the county's Department of Health.

Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in the county is now 1,279, including 90 deaths, the health department said.

The municipal breakdown of new cases was: six in Middle Township; two each in Lower Township, Ocean City and Upper Township; and one case in North Wildwood. 

