Theta (Breaks record) - In progress

Subtropical Storm Theta is the twenth-ninth tropical storm or hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean Basin, besting 2005 for the most active hurricane season on record. Records go back with a high degree of accuracy to the 1960s, when satellites kept an eye on the oceans. However, observations on hurricanes have been made with regularity since the mid-1800s.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
