These are special times for Mainland Regional teams

Mainland Regional High School boys basketball players sat behind the bench and chanted “defense!” as the Mustangs girls team beat Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal Thursday night.

On Wednesday, the girls had travelled to Millville to watch the boys pull off their second upset of the tournament, 45-35 over St. Joseph Academy.

These are heady days for the Mustangs.

The Mainland boys and girls basketball teams will play for CAL titles Saturday at Absegami. The eighth-seeded boys will meet second-seeded St. Augustine Prep at noon. The top-seeded Mainland girls will face No. 3 seed Wildwood Catholic at 2 p.m.

“It’s amazing,” Mainland sophomore basketball standout Ava Mazur said. “We’ll both be at Absegami. We’ll be there early to watch the boys, and hopefully they’ll stay to watch us.”

On Sunday, the Mainland girls swimming team will meet Summit for the state Group B title 5:30 p.m. at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.

"The kids are getting a lot of love in the school,” Mainland boys basketball coach Danny Williams said.

The Mainland basketball teams took different routes to the CAL finals.

The girls (22-2) have been one of the state’s top teams all season. The Mustangs blend seniors Camryn Dirkes and Kaitlyn Boggs with talented sophomore twins Ava and Bella Mazur and Kasey Bretones.

But for the Mainland boys, there was plenty of debate on whether they even deserved one of the two wild-card berths to the tournament. Before the tournament began, no No. 8 seed had ever won a game.

But the Mustangs, who start four sophomores, have won two with a patient offense and matchup zone defense. Mainland beat top-seeded Egg Harbor Township 50-38 in the first round. The Mustangs have relied on the scoring of sophomore Cohen Cook, the outside shooting of sophomore Tim Travagline, the defense of sophomore Jamie Tyson and the leadership of senior Christian Rodgers.

Now, Mainland faces St. Augustine, a perennial power seeking its 11th CAL title. St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio has 990 career wins. This year’s Hermits, like Mainland, feature underclassmen in key roles.

“The last thing I want to do is think too long about (Rodio’s) resume because if I do that there’s no point in showing up Saturday,” Williams said. “What our kids see is there are a bunch of sophomores in their starting lineup. We know some of them. There are a bunch of sophomores in our starting lineup. Why not?

"They’re thinking, let’s go out, give it our best shot, hang around and maybe in the fourth quarter it’s a one- or two-possession game either way.”

There should be plenty of Mainland's school colors of green and white at Absegami. The success of the winter sports teams has created a good vibe at the Linwood school.

“There’s really good energy in the building,” Mainland girls basketball coach Scott Betson said. “The kids all really like each other.”

The best news of all for the Mustangs is how young many of the key players on the boys and girls teams are. There could be more weekends like this one ahead.

“The sophomore class at mainland right now,” Betson said, “might be the best athletic class I’ve ever seen come through in my 15 years of teaching there.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.