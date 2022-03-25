There's nothing traditional about today's sandwich

It's not the kind of sandwich you're mom used to make.

There was a time when adding potato chips to a turkey sandwich, or french fries to a corned beef on rye, was considered different, unique. Those days are over. If your definition of a sandwich is two slices of bread with lunch meat, you're in for an awakening.

Today's sandwiches seem to have no bounds. There are sandwiches that use pickles or savory waffles rather than bread, vegan sandwiches that have no meat at all (although you think there is), and sandwiches that combine so many unique elements you won't be sure how to eat it.

“If you eat this you're going to have to take a nap when you're finished,” said Denise Delaney when describing the Gut Buster sandwich she serves at her Sugar Hill Sub Shop in Mays Landing.

And you probably will after diving into a sandwich that includes a 9-ounce juicy prime steak with sauteed onions, mushrooms, chopped stuffed pepper shooters, a light tomato sauce, sliced pepperoni and a combination of mozzarella and hot pepper cheeses. The menu includes a warning: “We are not responsible if your heart stops.” Nuff said.

“It seems like everybody wants something different,” Delaney says. “They want variety.”

To that end, Sugar Hill took the familiar hoagie and ramped it up a few notches. Their Italian Stallion is currently going “off the hook,” she said. This hoagie on steroids is a combination of black peppered ham, imported prosciutto, imported Genoa salami, imported smoked provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion with oil and vinegar or mayo on an Atlantic City Formica sub roll. The Stallion was recently named the second best hoagie in the nation by Mashed.com, which reports on “all things food.”

To say everyone eats sandwiches is not a stretch. Roughly 50% of Americans consume a sandwich every day, according to the Smithsonian. And what's the most popular sandwich in the US and the world? The gooey grilled cheese tops the list, according to YouGov.com, an international research data and analytics group. Food and Wine Magazine agreed. Second was a turkey sammy, followed by the BLT. And that survey apparently did not include the 50 billion hamburgers sold annually in the US, according to History.com.

Most are familiar with the birth of the sandwich. Named after John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, who wanted something to eat he could hold in one hand while hunting and generally being a gentleman on the go. Apparently his friends took notice and asked for “the same as Sandwich” and the name stuck.

But times have changed and so has the sandwich. While most consider a sandwich to be similar to the Merriam-Webster dictionary definition: two slices of bread with something (meat, peanut butter, etc.) between them. What we find now is on a whole new level.

At the Funky Cow, in Hammonton, owner Ricky Alverio wanted to create an experience. That experience involves sandwiches using Alverio's secret recipe for savory waffles that encase everything from roasted pork, pulled barbecue pork, and homemade chicken salad to name a few. These are not your thick, breakfast Belgian waffles you've had for breakfast or dessert, but a waffle he describes as “cleaner and healthier for you with less carbs, and that's not processed.”

“Everybody eats a sandwich almost every single day but most of them are unhealthy. That's why I created the savory waffle,” he says of the creation he invented seven years ago.

Their most popular sandwich is Lola's Cuban, inspired by his Puerto Rican grandmother who helped mold his culinary skills. Like the traditional Cuban, fresh roasted pork (Lola's recipe) is combined with ham and Swiss cheese, with pickles and Lola's sauce, which is a dijon sauce to die for. All on savory waffles.

“It's a savory waffle that's made with fresh herbs, and it's so thin, light and airy, with a perfect crunch,” he explains. “And all the ingredients inside create an explosion of flavor in your mouth. It sounds crazy but that's how I describe it to my customers.”

Alverio, who also owns RA Designs, an interior and exterior design business, says creating a sandwich is similar to the approach he takes when designing a room, filling a space in the most creative and pleasing way possible.

Also popular at the Funky Cow is the Bangin Brisket: braised shredded beef with pickled onions, cheddar cheese, and a horseradish mousse. And try the chicken salad BLT: homemade chicken salad, sliced almonds, with bacon, lettuce and tomato, topped with their Funky Mayo.

Even the most popular sandwich in the world, the grilled cheese, has been getting a make over at places like the Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake Company, in Somers Point.

Owners Adam and Angie Sciarillo say they've encouraged customers to “build your own” sandwich and allow them to experiment and be creative.

“People are more daring,” says Sciarillo who offers customers a “Billions of Combination” menu option with add ons for their grilled cheese from cheese steak to chicken tenders, and fired shrimp to, of course, crab cakes.

They have had customers who requested the Crazy Grilled Cheese, which included one of every item on their menu. It's a massive undertaking stacked between eight slices of bread and includes 12 different kinds of cheese a variety of their crab cakes, and literally everything in between.

But their most popular grilled cheese is still the crab melt, which was also the favorite of Guy Fieri who recorded a segment for his Diners, Drive-ins and Dives show. While Fieri was there he helped create what has also become another popular choice, the Triple D Melt: smoked gouda, smoked brat, onion rings, fried egg, pepper jack, jalapenos and their sriracha sauce.

“It's a party in your mouth,” Sciarillo says of the creations they offer.

And let's not forget that not everyone is a lover of meat. All of the restaurants interviewed for this story offer non-meat options for vegetarians and vegans with equally creative combinations.

Delany offers some advise when building a sandwich. Start off with a fresh gutted roll flavored with spices and spritzed with oil. Next add lettuce, then your meat and cheese, then onions, tomatoes, and finish it off with more oil and spices.

She says it's important to season the roll, or bread, first.

“You want to have those oils and juice combine so you get that mouth-watering aroma when you open it up,” she says. “Make sure you flavor it good. Spice it up.”

Townsend agrees. “Don't be shy with condiments,” she suggests.

Alverio suggests when building a sandwich to consider how each ingredient will compliment each other in regard to flavor and texture.

“Don't go with typical ingredients,” he advises. “Experiment, step out of the box, and kick it up.”

MORE INFORMATION Sugar Hill Sub Shop 5445 Mays Landing-Somers Point Road (Route 559), Mays Landing 609-625-0538; eatsugarhillsubs.com Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily Funky Cow 224 Bellevue Ave., Hammononton 609-704-5572; funkycow.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake Company 55 W Laurel Drive, Somers Point 609-601-7533 or 609-601-7544; grilledcheeseandcrabcakeco.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday