There was some storm damage

Flooding on numerous streets, especially bay side, in Wildwood Crest, NJ. This specific video was taken at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and Washington Avenue. @NWS_MountHolly @NorEasterNick @ACPressMartucci @6abcWeather @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/j583NWgbmt— Robert Bennett (@stormchaser0026) April 19, 2022
Storm reports were on the lower end, but there were some. Multiple people had to be rescued from motels along the Black Horse Pike between Atlantic City and the mainland due to the coastal flooding. Beach erosion was seen in Wildwood as well. Cape May County dispatchers reported a few trees down and a light post in front of a bank in Cape May County.
On the other hand, Atlantic City Electric reported just a few hundred customers without power Monday evening. Press reporter Bill Barlow said Ocean City only had scattered porch furniture and deep puddles on some roads.
