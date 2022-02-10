There are two snow scenarios at play

As mentioned above, how far offshore the arctic front is when the low-pressure system rides north along it will be key. Here are the two options.

Arctic front, storm, closer to coast (40% chance): A mix of rain and snow would begin between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday night. The snow would likely not stick on the roads and treated surfaces, given the previous warm and temperatures only falling below freezing then.

By dawn, temperatures will be firmly below freezing and a light to moderate snow will fall for the rest of the daytime hours as the low-pressure system passes south of Rhode Island when it hits Atlantic City's latitude.

Snow will stick to the roads when it's moderate in intensity (0.50 to 1 inch per hour rates). When it lightens up, it will only stick on colder and grassy surfaces. Winds will be weak and coastal flooding shouldn't be an issue during the Sunday pre-dawn and afternoon high tides.

Snow will then come to an end between 4 and 7 p.m.

Arctic front, storm, further to coast (60% chance): Similar to the first scenario, light snow or rain will begin between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday night. This will continue for a few hours, not bringing much in the way of accumulation on the roads and treated surfaces.

By dawn, the front passes offshore. After that, snow is not guaranteed. The shore, especially Cape May County, may lightly snow for two to four hours during the afternoon. However, by 5 p.m., snow is gone.

Winds and coastal flooding during the Sunday high tides wouldn't be an issue. Roads will likely just stay wet the whole time that it snows, if it does.

