There are three scenarios at play, so how much snow would fall in each?

Ensembles model runs, one computer model tweaked slightly differently to show a range of options still have a significant spread as to what will be most likely. However, what is now more likely is that this will be a powerful storm, no matter where it lies. Air pressure similar to a category one hurricane will be the case with this system.
Let's break these down one by one, in terms of what it means for snow.
Closest to the coast (10%): This would be a powerful storm, but one that would bring a heavy mix of rain and snow to the coast. Heavy snow would occur inland. Snow would start Friday evening and not end until Saturday night. The center of the low-pressure system would pass over a point east of Atlantic City and south of the Twin Forks of Long Island.
One and a half to two feet of snow would be expected west of the Garden State Parkway.
At the shore, mixing would keep totals to between four to eight inches.
More out to sea (40%): Snow lovers from the bridges to the beaches are rooting for this one, as ten or more inches of snow would be likely in all of South Jersey and the shore. This would be nearly 100% snow. Snow would begin Friday evening and end Saturday evening, nearly 24 hours of snow. Heavy snow, over 1 inch per hours rates would occur east of the Garden State Parkway.
In fact, snow rates of three inch per hour with thundersnow wouldn't be ruled out. The center of the low-pressure system would pass over a point east of Atlantic City and south of Rhode Island or Cape Cod. The European model shows this scenario.
Here snowfall totals of one to two feet will be likely everywhere. However, those near and east of the Parkway may even see higher.
Even further out to sea (50%): This one would still bring a moderate sized snow to the shore. However, places like Jackson, Hammonton and Bridgeton would be lower and Philadelphia could wind up dry. Snow would begin Friday evening and end Saturday afternoon. The GFS, American, model shows this scenario. The center of the low-pressure system would pass over a point east of Atlantic City and south of Nova Scotia.
Snowfall totals of six to ten inches would be likely east of the Parkway, with three to six inlands for those inland in Ocean, Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties. Philadelphia may only squeak out an inch.
