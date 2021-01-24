 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
There are still some differences on how the dry air will erode
0 comments

There are still some differences on how the dry air will erode

Dew points Monday morning were in the single digits, dry enough to slap on the Chapstick all day long. 

As our weak nor'easter moves up the coast, dry air will battle with the moisture-laden system. Eventually, the parched air will retreat northward, but how quickly it does so will determine how much precipitation falls and what snow and sleet totals will be.

The North American Model (NAM) and Global Forecast System (GFS) model, both American forecasting models, are the two extremes on this issue. The NAM model quickly erodes the dry air, bringing hours of steady precipitation Monday evening, especially in Cape May County, where it could snow for several hours (take that, Cape May Bubble).

700 mb humidity Monday

Relative humidity levels at the 700 millibar, roughly 10,000 foot level, for Monday at 7 p.m. (Tuesday 00Z on the map). Models still differ on when the dry air will erode, playing a large factor into the ultimate outcome. 

On the other hand, the GFS model shows the dry air winning until Tuesday morning. If you were to take this solution literally, the first drops or flakes wouldn't be until around midnight Tuesday, and in fact, the whole system would just be spotty showers, mostly rain. That would be true well inland. 

NAM and GFS Comparison

The GFS and NAM models for Monday at 10 p.m. The two models highlight the difference between the dry air holding into Monday night, as well as retreating.

 

So while confidence is high on the weak nor'easter happening, confidence is lower than average on precipitation types and the start time. This is true even 8-10 hours out. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News