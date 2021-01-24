There are still some differences on how the dry air will erode

Dew points Monday morning were in the single digits, dry enough to slap on the Chapstick all day long.

As our weak nor'easter moves up the coast, dry air will battle with the moisture-laden system. Eventually, the parched air will retreat northward, but how quickly it does so will determine how much precipitation falls and what snow and sleet totals will be.

The North American Model (NAM) and Global Forecast System (GFS) model, both American forecasting models, are the two extremes on this issue. The NAM model quickly erodes the dry air, bringing hours of steady precipitation Monday evening, especially in Cape May County, where it could snow for several hours (take that, Cape May Bubble).

On the other hand, the GFS model shows the dry air winning until Tuesday morning. If you were to take this solution literally, the first drops or flakes wouldn't be until around midnight Tuesday, and in fact, the whole system would just be spotty showers, mostly rain. That would be true well inland.

So while confidence is high on the weak nor'easter happening, confidence is lower than average on precipitation types and the start time. This is true even 8-10 hours out.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.