There are a variety of storm threats

Coastal Storm Threats

This was updated Wednesday evening

I bumped up the risk of wind damage from a low to moderate. I also bumped up the snow and ice threat from none to low, to account for Cumberland County's icing potential. The coastal flooding threat was bumped down from moderate to low. 

The worst of the conditions will be between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m., when both the heaviest rain and strongest winds combine. Coastal flooding will develop then, too. 

