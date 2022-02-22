 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Then, we have weather to watch Sunday?

  • 0
Forecast Model

The GFS (American) forecast model for Sunday into early Monday. 

There is the potential for a weaker coastal storm to move through Sunday. 

A low-pressure system will move from the Mid-South to somewhere off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. This system will rise a bit north as it rolls off the coast.

However, it runs pretty west to east, what we call "flat" in the weather world.

Flat storms are generally weaker. Plus, if it goes off the Virginia coast, let's say, then it won't really impact us. 

Therefore, I'm not too enthused on it but snow is in the realm of possibility. If we don't snow Sunday, snow showers will be possible Monday as an arctic cold front passes. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News