Then, we have weather to watch Sunday?

There is the potential for a weaker coastal storm to move through Sunday.

A low-pressure system will move from the Mid-South to somewhere off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. This system will rise a bit north as it rolls off the coast.

However, it runs pretty west to east, what we call "flat" in the weather world.

Flat storms are generally weaker. Plus, if it goes off the Virginia coast, let's say, then it won't really impact us.

Therefore, I'm not too enthused on it but snow is in the realm of possibility. If we don't snow Sunday, snow showers will be possible Monday as an arctic cold front passes.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

