THELMA WITHERSPOON
Party: Democrat
Age: 59
Residence: Mays Landing
Political message: "Let's do it again" has been my campaign slogan during this 2021 campaign. I want to make a difference in the community. I pledge to fight for property-tax relief for middle-class families and seniors; jump start the economy with good paying jobs and nongaming development; and work with nonprofits and institutions of higher education to retrain and reeducate our workforce.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.