THELMA WITHERSPOON
Party: Democrat

Age: 59

Residence: Mays Landing

Political message: "Let's do it again" has been my campaign slogan during this 2021 campaign. I want to make a difference in the community. I pledge to fight for property-tax relief for middle-class families and seniors; jump start the economy with good paying jobs and nongaming development; and work with nonprofits and institutions of higher education to retrain and reeducate our workforce.

