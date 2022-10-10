 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The X-Factor

Spencer Strider: The rookie pitcher has been out since Sept. 19 with an oblique injury. But Strider (11-5 with a 2.67 ERA) could return this series. If he does, it will add to what is an already deep and formidable Braves pitching staff. Atlanta announced Monday that it had signed Strider to a six-year, $75 million contract. Braves said manager Brian Snitker said Monday he had not yet figured out Strider’s postseason role, if he’s healthy enough to pitch. Strider was 4-0 with a 1.27 ERA against the Phillies this season.

Tags

