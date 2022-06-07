 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The world’s No. 1 player comes to Seaview

ShopRite LPGA Classic - Final Round

GALLOWAY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 03: Jin Young Ko of Korea putts on the 18th green during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer on the Bay Course at Seaview Golf Club on October 03, 2021 in Galloway, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Jin Young Ko is ranked No. 1 in the world. The native of South Korea just missed winning the Classic last year, finishing tied for a second, a shot back of Boutier.

Ko was the 2021 LPGA Player of the Year. She has one win and four top-five finishes in seven starts this year. Ko set an LPGA record earlier this year with 34 consecutive under-par rounds.

