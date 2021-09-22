The Wine Bar at Borgata

Meatball
Borgata // Borgata.MGMResorts.com
There are plenty of spots to sip a bit of vino at Borgata, but none as casual and as fun as The Wine Bar at The Marketplace. While you are deciding on which glass to order next, be sure to sample their Bite, a tasty and savory meatball with just the right amount of spice to leave it lingering in your mind.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
