 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Wine Bar at Borgata
0 comments

The Wine Bar at Borgata

Wine Bar - Meatball - AC.jpg

Wine Bar - Meatball - AC

Meatball

Borgata // Borgata.MGMResorts.com

There are plenty of spots to sip a bit of vino at Borgata, but none as casual and as fun as The Wine Bar at The Marketplace. While you are deciding on which glass to order next, be sure to sample their Bite, a tasty and savory meatball with just the right amount of spice to leave it lingering in your mind.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News