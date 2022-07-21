The Wildwoods Convention Center Hosts Jus Nice Sneaker Convention Saturday, July 30

THE WILDWOODS — The sneaker community will unite noon to 5 p.m. on July 30 at the Wildwoods Convention Center for the seventh annual Jus Nice Sneaker Convention.
The convention is a chance for the sneaker head community to buy, sell and trade some of the most unique and high in-demand sneakers available. There will be lots of giveaways and 100 vendor tables. Enjoy music by DJ Drumatic and don’t miss special guests Mayor and Omi In A Hellcat.
General admission tickets are $25 each and can be purchased through JusNiceSneakerConvention.com or at the door the day of the event. You can carry sneakers into the event to trade with vendors.
For additional information, vendor information or to purchase general admission tickets in advance, visit JusNiceSneakerConvention.com or call 609-305-3658.
For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.