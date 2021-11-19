‘The Wheel of Time’ goes on an epic quest to save the world

The cast of “The Wheel of Time” will sheepishly admit that they hadn’t read any of Robert Jordan’s bestselling fantasy novels. Now, they’re in the thick of his world.

The Amazon series, which premiered Friday, has been in the works since the spring of 2017, a long-awaited adaptation of the 14-book series that has sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. The first season covers events from the first three volumes and a second season has already been ordered.

In an unnamed world, the Wheel of Time, forged by the Creator at the beginning of the universe and driven by the One Power, pre-determines everything that happens. The only ones able to control the One Power are the Aes Sedai, a powerful group of women who live by a strict moral code to never misuse their power.

When “The Wheel of Time” starts, one of the Aes Sedai, Moiraine Damodred, is on a quest to find a young man who may be the reincarnation of the Dragon who will either destroy or save the world.

“Characters come into your life for a reason at certain points. The elemental force of this woman was very important to me, the way that we connect with The One power. You’re able to draw on the power of the universe,” Rosamund Pike, who plays Moiraine, told the Daily News.