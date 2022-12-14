The weekend will be dry and turning colder again

Saturday and Sunday will see plenty of sunshine and wintry air. We'll technically still be under the influence of the storm's low pressure system. However, winds will be from the drying northwest direction.
Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-40s. Saturday night will fall into the 20s.
Sunday will be the coldest of the two weekend days, only rising to around 40 degrees. Wind chills will be below 32 degrees when the breeze blows.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
