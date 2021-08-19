 Skip to main content
The water will be hazardous all weekend long
A rip current is seen going from the shore, out to sea, in this time lapse video from July 8, 2020 in Harvey Cedars. If you are caught in a rip current, don't fight it. Rather, let it take you out, while you call for help. When you're out of the rip current, swim diagonally back to shore. 

The water will be rough as Hurricane Henri nears the Mid-Atlantic. Expect dangerous rip currents all weekend long. Water temperatures will be in the mid-70s, falling into the low 70s during the weekend. As enticing as the water temperatures might be, always swim where the lifeguards say it will be safe to do so.  

