The water will be hazardous all weekend long

The water will be rough as Hurricane Henri nears the Mid-Atlantic. Expect dangerous rip currents all weekend long. Water temperatures will be in the mid-70s, falling into the low 70s during the weekend. As enticing as the water temperatures might be, always swim where the lifeguards say it will be safe to do so.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
