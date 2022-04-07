Sure, you can buy a general admission ticket and have an amazing time at Burger Bash V like everybody else, but we all know it’s fun to be a VIP in pretty much any situation. But at Burger Bash it’s more than just fun, it gets you some seriously valuable perks, such as the ability to enter the event a whole hour before the rest of the crowd arrives!
Wander around at your leisure, enjoying burger after scrumptious burger, all without the hassle of standing in line or scrambling for a seat. That extra hour is your burger heaven.
So what’s the catch? There are only 400 VIP tickets for sale, so you better snatch yours up quick before they sell out!
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba