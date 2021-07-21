The Union's road trip to Orlando and Miami is one of their toughest left this year

Philadelphia Union manager Jim Curtin rightly praised his team this week for its ability to wear down opponents, and the game-changing late goals it has scored in recent contests. Now that task is about to get a bit harder.

This week brings a two-games-in-four-days road trip to Florida's summer swelter, starting with a nationally-televised visit on Thursday to what will likely be a rather ornery Orlando City (7:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN Deportes).

The Lions are in third place in the Eastern Conference (6-3-4, 22 points), a point behind the Union but with a better points-per-game average from having played one fewer game. Star forward Nani has been superb, with seven goals, three assists, and 20 chances created this season. But his team is in a three-game winless rut, and haven't claimed a victory since June 25.

From there, the Union will head south to Fort Lauderdale to face Inter Miami on Sunday (7:30 p.m., PHL17). Miami has been woeful under first-year manger Phil Neville, with just two wins and two ties in 11 games. But Curtin and his players don't need to be reminded that one of those wins came at Subaru Park on April 24 in the Union's home opener.