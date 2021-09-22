 Skip to main content
The Twenties Italian Bistro at The Claridge
The Twenties Italian Bistro - Dolce Piccante Shrimp - AC.jpg

The Twenties Italian Bistro - Dolce Piccante Shrimp - AC

Dolce Piccante Shrimp

The Claridge // Claridge.com

Home of the second-oldest bar in town, The Twenties Bistro at The Claridge Hotel is a great place to go for that old-school Atlantic City vibe. While you grab a few drinks, be sure to grab your Bite: A pan-seared colossal shrimp with a sweet and spicy honey butter served over a bed of citrus arugula.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

