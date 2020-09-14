Summer is out, school's in and it's time for the third annual shore summer weekend report card, which needed a Labor Day Weekend boost to put it in good student territory.
Our businesses needed this great weather to close out the summer season. The weather drove people to the shore communities and we clearly saw them on the Boardwalk and taking advantage of the outdoor dining experiences so many restaurants are able to offer., said Michael Chait, President of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber.
Besides five hours of sunshine and summery weather, Memorial Day Weekend was some combination of chilly, damp, cloudy or showery. In short, weather that makes you stay inside, which fit the climate of the state. The stay at home order wouldn't lift for another two weeks, you couldn't dine at a restaurant and school graduations were still week away.
That earned the first weekend of the summer season a D+, the first one given since the grading started in 2018. However, this bad student would turn into a good egg by the time the book was closed on the unofficial summer season Labor Day Weekend.
"In Margate the weather was perfect," said Eileen LaPat, of Margate, on the rain-free, warm and not too humid weekend.
When you total all 16 summer Friday through Sunday (including Memorial Day and Labor Day Monday) weekends, the summer of 2020 scored a B, or a 3.0 GPA. While this falls short of the B+, 3.4 mark of the splendid 2019 summer, it falls roughly in line with the summer of 2018, which earned a 3.1.
A grades were given to weekends that were rain-free, with low dew points, plenty of sunshine, light winds and high temperatures between 75 and 90 degrees - all perfect to social distance yourself on the sand.
That happened twice during the summer, June 19 to June 21, and Labor Day Weekend. At Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, no rain feel from Sept. 4 to 7. High temperatures were between 78 and 82 degrees, with a sunny to partly sunny sky. This was welcome news for many shore businesses.
"Good weather drives people to the shore. When they come, they look for the experiences they've had for years. All of our businesses have made every effort to deliver that in a safe and responsible manner," Chait said.
Five weekends earned a B+, six earned a B, one earned a C+ and two earned a D+. Those two were Memorial Day Weekend and the weekend of August 14 to 16.
The best stretch of weekends was from June 19-21 to July 17-29, which featured a B, the lowest grade, once.
According to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist, Climatological Summer, June through August, the hottest three months of the year on average, was the second warmest in New Jersey since records were kept in 1895. Only one daily high temperature record was broken at Atlantic City International Airport, June 3. Rather, it was persistently modestly above average temperatures and well above average low temperatures that put 2020 in the number two spot.
Precipitation was the 26th wettest of the past 126 years in the state. June was below average, but July and August were 2.22 and 1.94 inches above their monthly averages, respectively.
September is the third driest month of the year, on average, in Atlantic City. With warm weather and sunshine still to come, a new summer season awaits.
"Had to be the best Labor Day weather wise in a very long time, let's keep it going the rest of local's summer month (September)," said John Rogers, 62 of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township.
