 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The strongest winds are over, but expect a strong breeze
0 comments

The strongest winds are over, but expect a strong breeze

A strong, southerly wind will continue into the afternoon. While the wind advisory was dropped for the day, sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph will be likely at the shore. Watch for broken tree branches and power outages.

On the mainland, gusts likely top out around 40 mph, not enough to cause any significant wind problems. However, any thunderstorm, regardless if it's on the mainland or not, may gust up to 80 mph. 

Nov. 30 Wind Gusts

Forecasted wind gusts from the High Resolution Rapid Refresh model (HRRR) model, an American model. Gusts were strongest during the morning but will continue into the afternoon. 

Atlantic City Electric allows you to report power outages and track the latest power failures in real time. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News