The strongest winds are over, but expect a strong breeze

A strong, southerly wind will continue into the afternoon. While the wind advisory was dropped for the day, sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph will be likely at the shore. Watch for broken tree branches and power outages.

On the mainland, gusts likely top out around 40 mph, not enough to cause any significant wind problems. However, any thunderstorm, regardless if it's on the mainland or not, may gust up to 80 mph.

Atlantic City Electric allows you to report power outages and track the latest power failures in real time.

Highest Wind Gusts through 2:10 p.m. Beach Haven - 63 mph Strathmere - 61 mph Atlantic City International Airport - 52 mph North Beach Haven - 50 mph Barnegat Light - 50 mph Beach Haven - 49 mph Smithville - 46 mph

