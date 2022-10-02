The storm's set up from here on out

From Monday, right through Wednesday, the remnants of Ian is now a coastal storm that is slowly strengthening off the Virginia coast.

The counter-clockwise surface low pressure will stay off of the Virginia coast right through Tuesday morning. Then, it'll back up closer to the Jersey Shore Tuesday afternoon until early Wednesday morning.

Eventually the upper level area of low pressure will drift eastward Wednesday, dragging the coastal low pressure with it. We should actually be in for a very pleasant end of the week.