The storm threats have changed since Monday's forecast

It is increasingly likely that tornadoes will be the biggest threat from the remnants of Ida. I bumped up the risk to a high, and everyone should be on alert Wednesday.

While the heaviest rains will stay to our north, the potential for damaging winds from severe thunderstorms has increased. Therefore, there is a moderate risk for that. Furthermore, the rainfall flooding threat has decreased.

To a lesser extent coastal flooding will impact the area. Coastal flooding will likely be in minor stage for the Thursday evening high tide cycle.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

