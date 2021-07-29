 Skip to main content
The Storm Prediction Center did increase our threat level of severe weather
Now in a level three of five risk, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed us in an "enhanced" risk of severe weather. Ther is one exception, Cape May County from Wildwood to Cape May Point (maybe the Cape May Bubble still is hanging on). 

An enhanced risk is usually as threatening of a risk level as the SPC puts us in. Typically, New Jersey does not get the deadly severe weather outbreaks of the South and Great Plains. It means that "numerous severe thunderstorms are possible". This was done to account for the boom or bust scenario Thursday. If there is severe weather, likely, it will be widespread. 

Severe thunderstorms are only likely once you reach a moderate risk of storms, a level four of five risk. 

