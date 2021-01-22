The storm is a nor'easter, here's how it'll come to be

A pool of moisture will form in the southern Great Plains over the weekend. That will turn into a low pressure system, which will then trek into the Midwest by Monday. Rain will turn to snow from Missouri to Ohio during this time.
From there, that low pressure system will transfer its energy offshore, likely between Virginia and Delaware, where it then strengthen as it moves to the east-northeast.
Known as a 'Miller B' storm, it is one of two ways a nor'easter forms. The other, a 'Miller A' storm, involves low pressure starting out over the coast of the Southeastern United States and moving north.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
