The storm is a nor'easter, here's how it'll come to be
A pool of moisture will form in the southern Great Plains over the weekend. That will turn into a low pressure system, which will then trek into the Midwest by Monday. Rain will turn to snow from Missouri to Ohio during this time.

RGEM Storm

The Canadian forecast model's radar prediction from late Sunday through Monday morning. That low pressure system in the Southern Plains will transfer its energy off the Mid-Atlantic coast Monday night. 

From there, that low pressure system will transfer its energy offshore, likely between Virginia and Delaware, where it then strengthen as it moves to the east-northeast. 

Known as a 'Miller B' storm, it is one of two ways a nor'easter forms. The other, a 'Miller A' storm, involves low pressure starting out over the coast of the Southeastern United States and moving north. 

Miller A vs Miller B

The birth, formation and track of Miller A and Miller B nor'easters. 
