The steady rain is over, but severe storms may come

The steadiest, heaviest, rain ended midday. Rainfall totals were generally between 0.75 to 1.25 inches. West Creek, in Eagleswood, saw 1.53 inches of rain through 2 p.m.

Stream and creek flooding will not be ruled out for the afternoon. Roadway ponding will continue to be a concern in any heavy showers or thunderstorms into the day.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed South Jersey in a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather, an increase from a level 1 of 5 risk Sunday. All attention will be focused on a line of storms that will move from west to east during the afternoon.

3:30 to 7 p.m. is the window for any severe weather. Within this windows, the tornado risk will be highest, along with a risk for damaging winds.

Rainfall totals may exceed one inch per hour in a storm. While rain will come in brief downpours, additional roadway flooding will be possible.

