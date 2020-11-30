 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The steady rain is over, but severe storms may come
0 comments

The steady rain is over, but severe storms may come

The steadiest, heaviest, rain ended midday. Rainfall totals were generally between 0.75 to 1.25 inches. West Creek, in Eagleswood, saw 1.53 inches of rain through 2 p.m. 

Rainfall totals through 2 p.m.

Rainfall totals through 2 p.m. Monday.

Stream and creek flooding will not be ruled out for the afternoon. Roadway ponding will continue to be a concern in any heavy showers or thunderstorms into the day. 

The Storm Prediction Center has placed South Jersey in a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather, an increase from a level 1 of 5 risk Sunday. All attention will be focused on a line of storms that will move from west to east during the afternoon.

3:30 to 7 p.m. is the window for any severe weather. Within this windows, the tornado risk will be highest, along with a risk for damaging winds. 

Monday Afternoon Radar

Forecasted radar from the HRRR model Monday. Note the line of storms that passes during the afternoon an early evening. 

Rainfall totals may exceed one inch per hour in a storm. While rain will come in brief downpours, additional roadway flooding will be possible. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News