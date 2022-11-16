Returning standouts Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suarez will lead the starting rotation. Dombrowski said despite their extra postseason workload, he expects all three to be healthy for the start of the season.

The Phillies also plan to sign a veteran pitcher to add to the rotation.

One rotation spot is being reserved for a young pitcher. That might be current big leaguer’s Bailey Falter and Cristopher Sanchez or minor league prospects Andrew Painter, Griff McGarry and Mick Abel.

“Those three guys will come to spring training with us,” Dombrowski said of prospects. “I can’t say there’s the anticipation that they’re going to make our rotation to start the season. But they’ll be in camp, and once you’re in camp anything can happen. We are keeping a spot open for a youngster.”