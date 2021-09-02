The Slammedenuff NJ Car Show rolls into the Wildwoods Convention Center Sept. 4, 5

THE WILDWOODS – Attention car enthusiasts! The Slammedenuff NJ Car Show will make its way to the Wildwoods Convention Center Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5. The weekend is set to include a variety of fun activities from start to finish that are sure to entertain the car lover in everyone.

The Show will feature over 250 customized road legal air suspension cars from the mid-1990’s to brand new. Meet new people that share the same interest as you in upgrading your ride in the way that expresses yourself! The Slammedenuff NJ Car Show will run from 1-7 p.m. each day.

An admission fee of $45 for both days or $25 for one day will be charged at the door. Children under 12 are free. For additional information about this event or to register a car, please visit www.Slammedenuff.com

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit www.WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.