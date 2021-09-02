 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Slammedenuff NJ Car Show rolls into the Wildwoods Convention Center Sept. 4, 5
0 comments

The Slammedenuff NJ Car Show rolls into the Wildwoods Convention Center Sept. 4, 5

  • 0

THE WILDWOODS – Attention car enthusiasts! The Slammedenuff NJ Car Show will make its way to the Wildwoods Convention Center Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5. The weekend is set to include a variety of fun activities from start to finish that are sure to entertain the car lover in everyone.

The Show will feature over 250 customized road legal air suspension cars from the mid-1990’s to brand new. Meet new people that share the same interest as you in upgrading your ride in the way that expresses yourself! The Slammedenuff NJ Car Show will run from 1-7 p.m. each day.

An admission fee of $45 for both days or $25 for one day will be charged at the door. Children under 12 are free. For additional information about this event or to register a car, please visit www.Slammedenuff.com

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit www.WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News