The Slam Dunk Bar at Resorts

Slam Dunk Bar

The new pop-up Slam Dunk Bar at Resorts offers a fun and unique space to enjoy the NCAA Tournament.

Resorts Casino Hotel celebrates college hoops in style as they transform Bar One into a March Madness-themed, pop-up space known as the Slam Dunk Bar. Now through Monday, April 4, guests will have the chance to watch the games while enjoying a variety of daily drink specials, including $5 Guinness drafts, $9 Jameson Orange Mules and $9 Celtic Palmers. Live music and DJs will be featured Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 7 p.m. Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

