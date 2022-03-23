The Slam Dunk Bar at Resorts

Resorts Casino Hotel celebrates college hoops in style as they transform Bar One into a March Madness-themed, pop-up space known as the Slam Dunk Bar. Now through Monday, April 4, guests will have the chance to watch the games while enjoying a variety of daily drink specials, including $5 Guinness drafts, $9 Jameson Orange Mules and $9 Celtic Palmers. Live music and DJs will be featured Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 7 p.m. Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.