Visitors, businesses 'making the most' of Labor Day weekend: Near perfect weather for beach days and boardwalk strolls, combined with the resumption of indoor dining on Friday, allowed for the summer of 2020 to close on a high note.
N.J. voters asked to decide on veterans tax breaks, redistricting -- not just marijuana: Voters will be asked to decide on three ballot questions in November, but only one — about whether to legalize recreational marijuana — has garnered much attention.
‘Catching waves and having fun:’ Brigantine 9-year-old surfs 100 days in a row, and is still going: About 50 people gathered on the beach to watch him surf, or join in on catching some waves.
Bridgeton police officer dies hours after jumping into river after suspect: Officer Sean Peek, 49, of Millville, was found unresponsive Sunday morning by family members, said Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari. An official cause of death is pending an autopsy.
Somers Point loses game, but wins District 16 baseball title: Somers Point won the title by tiebreaker even though the team lost 5-4 to rival Mainland in a six-inning game.
Cooperative fish make for excellent holiday weekend fishing: Plenty and variety are appropriate descriptions for what’s happening in late summer as we head toward fall in two weeks, according to fishing columnist Mike Shepherd.
