When the sunsets, the land loses the heat, and energy, needed to sustain storms. Therefore, since the shore will see the storms last, they have the lowest risk of severe weather.

On the flip side, those well inland, toward the Turnpike, will have the highest risk. They have the highest amount of shear (winds turning with height) and Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE, measure of energy in the atmosphere).

Sig Tor Parameter

The significant tornado parameter from the High Resolution Rapid Refresh Model (HRRR). Note that the highest values are away from the Jersey Shore. 

