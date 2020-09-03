When the sunsets, the land loses the heat, and energy, needed to sustain storms. Therefore, since the shore will see the storms last, they have the lowest risk of severe weather.
On the flip side, those well inland, toward the Turnpike, will have the highest risk. They have the highest amount of shear (winds turning with height) and Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE, measure of energy in the atmosphere).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.