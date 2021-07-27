The Seed: A Living Beer Project in AC named best new brewery by national publication

ATLANTIC CITY — When The Seed: A Living Beer Project owners Amanda Cardinali and Sean Towers aimed to open their first brewery in April 2020, they did not foresee the ensuing pandemic coming and the government-imposed closure of restaurants, breweries and bars across the country.
“We had no product in production at that point which at the time was a frustration,” said Towers. “In hindsight, it was nice for us to be able to look back and be grateful that we weren’t in production yet when everything shut down, so we were able to just kind of ride it out and open when we did.”
They began brewing in August last year, had their first can release available for curbside pickup over Halloween weekend, and finally opened its tasting room to the public in February of this year.
Cardinali and Towers, who are married, have leased their space on Baltic Avenue since 2018.
Originally, the couple was not considering Atlantic City as a location for the business, but that changed after a conversation with Little Water Distillery owner Mark Ganter.
“We had no intention initially of looking at Atlantic City, but once Mark pushed us to talk to the landlord about this space, it all snowballed in a positive sense,” Towers said.
“There was a brewery that was actually slated to open in that space that never really kind of pulled it together,” said Ganter. “We wanted to see that building occupied and had a vested interest in it being an analogous business and certainly someone that was striving to create unique industry products as opposed to just another boilerplate brewery.”
The brewery was just recently named best new brewery in the United States by USA Today Readers’ Choice, beating out businesses in New York, Atlanta and Seattle.
“The whole community’s been super welcoming,” said Towers. “From day one at the use variance hearing, to have the board stand up and thank us all for being there and for trying to bring small business into the city — it was really cool.”
The Seed team members equally do their part to support other local businesses by using fruits, grains, honey and other in-state grown ingredients in their brew.
“Every single beer we produce here uses New Jersey-grown and malted grains,” said Towers while standing outside the brewery on Friday. Cardinali, who works as lead brewer for the operation, and assistant brewer Chris Howells were inside with workers from Iron Heart Mobile Canning company.
Cardinali got her start in the industry at Tuckahoe Brewing Company and was there for four years before the couple decided to go out on their own. Towers still maintains his full-time job managing an aquaculture research center for Rutgers University.
His background in micro and marine biology informs their brewing process and inspired the name for the brewery.
“A lot of what our focus is is water chemistry, and that’s going to dictate both flavor in the sense of how the beer feels — like mouth feel, softness, and bitterness can be altered by the water chemistry and furthermore the fermentation character,” Towers said.
“Lager is on one side of the spectrum where you’re trying to really take a step back and let your recipe, your ingredients, your water and your process shine. Saison and farmhouse should taste like the living component of the beer — the yeast, the bacteria, etc. that are fermenting it basically.”
All of The Seed’s beer is packaged and sold out of the Atlantic City tasting room.
There are plans for expansion to meet growing demands
“I think within the next couple months, we will be adding more fermenter capacity here as well,” Towers said.
The space is dog-friendly and tucked between Westecunk Axe Throwing and Little Water Distillery, another Atlantic City staple. “It’s a great trifecta,” said Towers.
Bill Hanson, neighbor and owner of Westecunk Axe Throwing, agrees.
“Some of the ideal setups that come through are bachelor and bachelorette parties. They taste some beers next door, have fun throwing axes for an hour or two and then after that they wander around the corner to the distillery, have a cocktail and figure out what they’re going to do with the rest of their evening in Atlantic City,” he said.
“They’re awesome neighbors. Last summer, when we were in the midst of sanitizer production and needed three times the space we have here, they were generous enough to lend their space. We wouldn’t have been able to come through it without them,” said Ganter, owner of Little Water. “After a long day open to the public, when they need a cocktail or we need a beer, they’re the best neighbors you could ask for.”