The schedule

Game 1: 8:03 p.m. Friday in Houston
Game 2: 8:03 p.m. Saturday in Houston
Game 3: 8:03 p.m. Monday in Philadelphia
Game 4: 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia
Game 5: 8:03 p.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia (if necessary)
Game 6: 8:03 p.m. Nov. 4 at Houston (if necessary)
Game 7: 8:03 p.m. Nov. 5 at Houston (if necessary)
